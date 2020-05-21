Left Menu
The Dynamic Duo: The All-New BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR Launched in India

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:36 IST
Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire IndiaBMW F 900 R: The dynamic roadster for purist riding fun. • BMW F 900 XR: The adventure sports tourer designed for sporty long-distance performance.

#NeverStopChallenging #BMWF900R #BMWF900XR #MakeLifeARide BMW Motorrad India launched the all-new BMW F 900 R and the all-new BMW F 900 XR in India today. The two most-awaited motorcycles of the year will be available as completely built-up units (CBU) throughout the BMW Motorrad dealer network. The dynamic, progressive and intuitive all-new BMW F 900 R roadster conveys a sense of freedom and a modern lifestyle. The adventure sports tourer, the all-new BMW F 900 XR offers an uncompromising mix of sportiness and touring capabilities. The two new bikes are a perfect amalgamation of sports-style design and dynamics coupled with awe-inspiring performance.

Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad has brought the world’s finest premium motorcycles to India and created a distinct place for itself among motorcycling enthusiasts. With the introduction of the dynamic duo – the all-new BMW F 900 R and the all-new BMW F 900 XR – BMW Motorrad is set to redefine and captivate the popular mid-range segment in India at a truly attractive value proposition. The dynamic roadster BMW F 900 R is a precise and intuitive bike offering purist riding fun at all times. The adventure sports tourer BMW F 900 XR’s unique performance combined with powerful design interprets long-distance riding in a distinctive and future-oriented style of a genuine XR. The sporty riding fun, straightforward handling and a unique range of equipment options on both these bikes will be a value-added package for the ultimate thrill-seekers.” The all-new BMW F 900 R will be offered in one variant, whereas the all-new BMW F 900 XR will be offered in a Standard and a Pro variant. The ex-showroom prices are as follows – BMW F 900 R : INR 09,90,000 BMW F 900 XR Standard : INR 10,50,000 BMW F 900 XR Pro : INR 11,50,000 *Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST) (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer. The all-new BMW F 900 R is available in Black Storm Metallic and in Style Sport Hockenheim Silver metallic/Racing Red paintwork. The all-new BMW F 900 XR is available in Light White and Style Sport Racing Red paintwork.

For complete peace of mind and to ensure that the journey of pure motorcycling continues uninterrupted at all times, the all-new BMW F 900 R and the all-new BMW F 900 XR come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations. The all-new BMW F 900 R and the all-new BMW F 900 XR will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network, present across important centres in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Kolkata (OSL Prestige), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos). Test rides and deliveries will be initiated in accordance to all government directives post the lockdown period.

Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN #MakeLifeARide To View the Image Click on the Link Below: The all-new BMW F 900 R and the all-new BMW F 900 XR To View the Product Highlight Click on the Link Below: Product Highlights - BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR PWR PWR.

