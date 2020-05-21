Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ujjwala beneficiaries get 6.8 crore free cylinders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:20 IST
Ujjwala beneficiaries get 6.8 crore free cylinders

Half-way through the free gas cylinder scheme, over 8 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries have got 6.8 crore free LPG cylinders during April to mid-May, the oil ministry said on Thursday. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package for healing COVID pain of poor, the government had in March announced distribution of three 14.2-kg LPG cylinders free of cost to Ujjwala beneficiaries from April to June.

Three cylinders for eight crore beneficiaries translated into giving away of 24 crore cooking gas bottles for free. "During April 2020, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have delivered 4.53 crore cylinders to PMUY beneficiaries under PMGKP. As on May 20, 2020, OMCs have delivered a total of 6.79 cylinders to PMUY beneficiaries under the package," the ministry said a statement.

At this pace the total cylinders given away from April to June would be not more than 14 crores, a far cry from 24 crores provisioned for which the government had said Rs 13,000 crore would be spent. The statement said beneficiaries got the cost of LPG refill in their accounts, which they used to buy cooking gas from local distributors.

"The beneficiaries were given funds in advance through direct benefit transfer (DBT) in their accounts so that there was no difficulty in availing this facility," it said. Supply chain personnel, it said, have not only been ensuring timely supply of cylinders but also creating awareness amongst the beneficiaries about the hygiene and various health guidelines.

As part of the economic response to COVID-19, the government on March 26 launched a pro-poor scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package' (PMGKP). Under this scheme, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is providing free of cost LPG cylinders to over 8 crore PMUY beneficiaries for 3 months with effect from April 1, 2020.

The government had given out over 8 crore free cooking gas connections to poor women particularly in the rural area since the launch of the Ujjwala scheme in 2016..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA human spaceflight chief resigns ahead of launchNASAs human spaceflight chief Doug Loverro has resigned, according to an internal memo seen by agency employees on Tuesday, just a wee...

People News Roundup: Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero; Widow of late John Glenn dies at 100

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age ...

Fire breaks out in office complex in west Delhi, four men rescued

Four men were rescued from a fire that broke out at an office complex in west Delhis Furniture Market area on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. The fire department said a call about the blaze was received at around 2 pm after wh...

Tripura CM hails signing of Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route between India and Bangladesh

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday hailed the signing of Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route between Bangladesh and India, saying it will strengthen bilateral trades of both countries, boost the states economy and help Tripur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020