MyTVS unveils sanitisation service for vehicles

Chennai, May 21(PTI): Multi-brand service provider MyTVS on Thursday said it has unveiled 'express sanitisation service' for cars ensuring safe travel for people in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The necessity for sanitisation service follows the coronavirus outbreak as it may stay active for two or three days on seats or doors of vehicles.

Hence, it is advisable to get the vehicles sanitised with an expert support once every week or 10 days, the city- based company said in a statement. MyTVS said vehicle would be cleaned and disinfected from any kind of germs and viruses under the 'express sanitisation service.' A range of services including car wash, interior cleaning, disinfection of air-conditioners are provided from Rs 249 to Rs 349 across car models, the statement said.

