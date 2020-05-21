DGCA issues fare bands for air travel, min ticket price 2000 max 18600

DGCA issues fare bands for air travel, min ticket price 2000 max 18600PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:32 IST
Hours after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced a cap on domestic airfare, aviation regulator DGCA issued seven bands of ticket pricing with lower and upper fare limits. The first such band will consist of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration. A DGCA order said that the lower and the upper fare limits for the first band is Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively
The subsequent bands would be for flights with durations of 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes
The lower and upper limits for these bands are: Rs 2,500-Rs 7,500; Rs 3,000-Rs 9,000; Rs 3,500-Rs 10,000; Rs 4,500-Rs 13,000; Rs 5,500-Rs 15,700 and Rs 6,500-Rs 18,600, respectively, the DGCA said.
