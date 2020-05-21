Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls as trade concerns resurface

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:08 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls as trade concerns resurface

Wall Street's main indexes dropped about 1% on Thursday as investors worried about escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and concerns over a quick rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 202.88 points, or 0.83%, at 24,373.02, the S&P 500 was down 32.79 points, or 1.10%, at 2,938.82. The Nasdaq Composite was down 120.51 points, or 1.29%, at 9,255.27.

