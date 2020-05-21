Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Slippages in banking sector may rise by Rs 5.5 lakh cr this fiscal, says report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:16 IST
COVID-19: Slippages in banking sector may rise by Rs 5.5 lakh cr this fiscal, says report

With economic activity coming to a standstill due to the COVID-19 crisis, total slippages in the banking system may rise up to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in the current fiscal, says a report. While slippages from the corporate sector may rise by Rs 3.4 lakh crore, for non-corporate segments it may increase by Rs 2.1 lakh crore in FY21, India Ratings and Research said in the report. The rating agency said most sectors in the county are likely to experience varying degrees of revenue contraction during FY21 due to demand and supply disruptions. "COVID-19 may drive total slippages of up to Rs 5.5 lakh crore (5.7 per cent of the gross bank credit)," it said. Banks faced elevated provisions resulting from the corporate stress cycle over FY16-FY20 and they had largely provided for the existing corporate stress and were progressing towards a more moderated credit cost cycle, the report said. However, the COVID-19 related situations are likely to result in another cycle of stress. The rating agency said as per a stress analysis of 30,000 corporates, the total standard-but-stressed corporate pool may increase from 3.8 per cent of the total bank credit as of December 2019 to up to 6.6 per cent in this fiscal. Out of this, the agency estimates corporates exposures of up to 3.2 per cent of total bank credit are at a high risk of slippage. The report further said the growth slowdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak will aggravate the stress and slippages in the non-corporate segments -- retail, agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprises. "About 40 per cent of the incremental slippages could come from the non-corporate segments," it said. The rating agency said the pre-COVID credit costs estimates for FY21 show an increase of up to 60 per cent, which would bring the profitability of most state-run banks under pressure in FY21. The credit costs for the system could increase up to Rs 2.7 lakh crore in FY21; around 70 per cent of which could be attributed to PSBs. "If the accelerated provisioning regime is reinstated, then there could be additional credit costs of 0.3-0.6 per cent. This could require the government to infuse additional capital into PSBs," it said. The report expects the capital requirement for PSBs in the range of Rs 30,000-55,000 crore in FY21 under a benign provisioning regime.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Catholic priest gives out masks in coronavirus-stricken Amazon favela

As the coronavirus has spread rapidly in the poorest parts of the Amazons biggest city, a local priest has begun to make masks in his church and hand them out across his parish.Father Alfredo Avelar is going door-to-door distributing masks ...

'I thought I might have lost it,' says relieved motorbike champion Marquez

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez joked he was worried he may have lost his edge during a two-month break from motorbike racing before his first training session this week. Spaniard Marquez and his Honda teammate and brother Alex went out ...

10 killed as cyclone Amphan batters Bangladesh

Cyclone Amphan which battered West Bengal has also wreaked havoc in Bangladesh, killing at least 10 people, devastating coastal villages, inundating many areas and damaging scores of houses, officials said on Thursday. Cyclone Amphan, the s...

Gzb administration deploys 45 teams on buses to pick up workers marching back home

The Ghaziabad administration has deployed 45 official teams to patrol the key roads of the district in as many buses to pick up migrant workers march back to their native places and ferry them to shelter homes before arranging their onward ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020