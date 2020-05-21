BSE posts net loss of Rs 1.94 cr in Q4

Leading stock exchanges BSE on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 1.94 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. In comparison, the bourse had posted a net profit of Rs 51.86 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a regulatory filing to NSE.

Total income dropped to Rs 155.79 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, from Rs 182.08 crore in the same period preceding fiscal. The board of directors of BSE has recommended a final dividend of Rs 17 per equity share. This is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

"The total payout would be Rs 77.87 crore representing 95 per cent of the profits, excluding gain on part- equity stake sale of Central Depository Services (India) Limited,” the exchange said. For the entire fiscal 2019-20, the exchange posted a net profit of Rs 120.61 crore as compared to Rs 199.28 crore in 2018-19.

Total income declined to Rs 630 crore from Rs 687.44 crore. Ashishkumar Chauhan MD and CEO of BSE said the introduction of rupee-based currency derivatives by BSE's international exchange, INDIA INX completes the bouquet of major currencies traded on its trading platform.

“With a cumulative trading volume of USD 822 billion since launch and international debt MTN (medium term note) programme of about USD 48 billion, India's INR-USD derivative is expected to attract more participants to the IFSC and make India INX a leading centre for raising capital for issuers across the globe,” he added. He, further, said the growth of transactions in the StAR MF segment and pick up in operations of BSE-Ebix Insurance Broking Private Limited in spite of adverse economic environment is encouraging.