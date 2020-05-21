Left Menu
21-05-2020
Hershey India, a part of The Hershey Company, leading global player in the snacking giants, has partnered with delivery apps Swiggy and Dunzo. Hershey has launched its online brand store Hershey Happiness on these two online delivery apps, a statement said. The partnership with Swiggy is operational in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad, while the partnership with Dunzo is live in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Hershey is looking to scale up these associations to more locations over the next few months. ***** Mondelez India distributes Cadbury Dairy Milk Thank You bars * Mondelez India distributed recently launched limited-edition of Cadbury Dairy Milk Thank You bars to staff of some key hospitals in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

In recognition of the generous spirit of the country’s unsung heroes during these difficult times, Mondelez India had recently introduced limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Thank You bars and committed part proceeds from the sale of these special chocolate bars, towards the healthcare of the daily wagers, via a partnership with NGO Nirmana. ***** PepsiCo India commits over 4.5 lakh meals to COVID-19 affected families in Mumbai * Food & beverages major PepsiCo India, along with PepsiCo Foundation, in partnership with Smile Foundation on Thursday initiated a programme to provide 4.5 lakh meals to the underprivileged communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai.

This initiative is a part of PepsiCo’s #GiveMealsGiveHope global programme under which PepsiCo has committed to distribute over 10 million meals to communities most impacted by COVID-19 Outbreak. These meals are being distributed in partnership with Smile Foundation, Akshaya Patra Foundation & CII Foundation across India. ***** KFC India launches delivery at vehicles near restaurants *Quick Service Restaurant chain KFC India has launched “KFC to your car/bike’, in which it will serve riders who are out for essential tasks.

This is a first of its kind service in India with the food being delivered to your vehicle. Customers can place a prepaid order on the KFC App, website and arrive at the designated spot near the restaurant where their order will be delivered to them. The new service is being launched at select KFC restaurants across cities including New Delhi, Mumbai,Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, among others..

