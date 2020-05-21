Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ticket reservation counters to open at select railway stations from May 22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:30 IST
Ticket reservation counters to open at select railway stations from May 22

The railways will open its reservation counters at select stations for booking of only reserved tickets from May 22, the Railway Board said in an order on Thursday. It said it will also allow reservation of reserved tickets from common service centres (CSC) and through ticketing agents with effect from Friday.

The zonal railways have been instructed to decide and notify opening of reservation counters as per local needs and conditions, the order stated. These booking counters as well as the CSCs were shut since March 25 when a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus began.

Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh CSCs across the country from Friday, making the service accessible to those in remote locations where the availability of computers and internet is negligible or absent. "We have to take India towards normalcy," he said.

The railways said the reservation counters will open from Friday in a phased manner along with dissemination of information about their respective locations and timings as per the local needs and conditions. "It may be noted that running of Shramik Special trains will continue to be handled by local state governments as per the existing protocols.

"The opening of these booking facilities will significantly reduce the burden on passengers, many of whom depend on counter tickets to travel," it said. The zonal railways may adhere to standard social distancing guidelines and observe the hygiene protocols in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the board said in its order.

Currently, passengers can only book tickets for 15 pairs of special trains running on the Rajdhani route and 100 pairs of special trains that are scheduled to begin operations from June 1. As of now, tickets for these trains can only be booked online through the IRCTC portal.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Linking of extra borrowing by states with reforms to help in medium-term debt management: N K Singh

The linking of additional borrowing of states with reforms will help in medium-term debt management and the difficult job before the government is to return to a sustainable debt trajectory, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said o...

Vodafone raises $3.3M for headquarters, new products

Vodafone raised 3.3 million in its latest round of funding geared toward establishing a new headquarters and creating new products. It is the latest step by the Spanish organization to expand its esports presence in Europe.The Sanchez Cozar...

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll below 50 - health ministry

Spains daily death toll from the novel coronavirus was 48, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, marking the first time it has dipped below 50 since March 16.The cumulative death toll was 27,940, while the number of confirmed cases rose by ...

Catholic priest gives out masks in coronavirus-stricken Amazon favela

As the coronavirus has spread rapidly in the poorest parts of the Amazons biggest city, a local priest has begun to make masks in his church and hand them out across his parish.Father Alfredo Avelar is going door-to-door distributing masks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020