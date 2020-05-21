Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks hit by U.S.-China tensions, recovery doubt

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:56 IST
European stocks hit by U.S.-China tensions, recovery doubt

European shares fell on Thursday, as signs of worsening U.S.-China relations added to concerns over the pace of recovery from the coronavirus-led economic downturn.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.8% lower in a volatile session, with trade-sensitive German and French indexes falling more than 1% each. Ties between China and the United States have soured as Washington accused Beijing of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak, stalling a market recovery in recent weeks.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China on Wednesday, calling the $2 billion it has pledged to fight the pandemic "paltry". A Beijing official said China will not flinch in the face of rising tensions. Meanwhile, a survey released earlier showed the pandemic's devastating effect on the euro zone economy abated a little in May as lockdowns were eased, but was still a long way from marking growth.

After hitting rock bottom in April, IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' index recovered to 30.5 from April's 13.6 but was still far below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction. "We believe markets are priced to perfection on the expectation that there is only smooth sailing," strategists at Cantor Fitzgerald wrote in a note.

"Should (COVID-19) cases remerge, it will remind investors that the path back to growth will be slow and bumpy. Add to that the National Congress meeting in China amid boiling U.S.-China tensions." Stock markets globally have made headway this week, with optimism over easing of lockdowns and talks of more stimulus for the battered euro zone pushing the STOXX 600 to its strongest close in three weeks on Wednesday.

However, banks, oil & gas and technology companies were the biggest drags on the index on Thursday as risk appetite took a hit. Amsterdam-based telecoms and cable group Altice Europe NV slumped 13.8% after posting a worse-than-expected first-quarter core profit.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread Plc tumbled 13.4% after it said it would seek 1.01 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) in fresh cash from shareholders to help weather the COVID-19 crisis. Airline stocks found relief as Lufthansa rose 2.7% amid talks with the German government over a rescue deal worth up to 9 billion euros ($9.9 billion), including the state taking a 20% stake.

British low-cost airline easyJet gained 4.4% after saying it would restart a small number of flights on June 15.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK plans codeword scheme to tackle rise in domestic abuse in lockdown

Domestic abuse victims will be able to seek help by giving a codeword to shop staff under a British scheme announced on Thursday to tackle a rise in abuse under coronavirus lockdowns.With helplines reporting a surge in calls, the scheme aim...

Kudlow says no need for more unemployment aid even as election looms

U.S. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday dismissed the idea of extending unemployment benefits even as he acknowledged that nations unemployment rate could still be in double digits when American vote in November.Kudlow, i...

Shooter killed, 1 sailor hurt at Texas naval station

An armed person wounded a sailor at a Texas naval air station Thursday before being killed by security forces, officials said. The US Navy said the security team neutralized an active shooter at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on rising U.S.-China tensions, recovery worries

Wall Streets main indexes eased on Thursday from more than two-month highs hit in the previous session, as growing Sino-U.S. tensions and concerns about a rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump hit sentiment. President Donald Trump s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020