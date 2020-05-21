Hike eyes start-up talent facing job loss, salary cut

Messaging app Hike is looking to fill 20 positions in the company through a virtual process and preferably hire the talent of start-ups who are facing the threat of job loss or salary cut. The company, backed by Bharti Airtel and Softbank, has plans to overall increase headcount in the company by about 20 per cent this year by hiring pass outs from leading technology institutes in the country.

"While we face an unprecedented time as an ecosystem, we're committed to our users in offering new-age social experiences. We aim to hire across teams through innovative remote initiatives as well as making efforts to reach out to talent in need of opportunities," Hike vice-president for operations Anshuman Mishra said in a statement. The company has a team of 152 highly skilled professionals and plans to hire 20 personnel to fill vacant positions. The company will hire a total of 30 people this year.

The messaging app is also working on launching a social recruitment campaign as well to reach out to those facing job loss in the coming weeks. "Hike is using tech tools and infrastructure like Slack, Hackerank, Google Meet, and code pairing platforms for their recruitment drive.

Hike also conducted its first-ever ZeroTo2 virtual hiring event receiving participation from over 78 candidates, the statement said. Tencent, Tiger Global and Foxconn have also invested in the messaging firm.