Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys cancels tickets of passengers travelling within Maha after state bans inter-district travel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:38 IST
Rlys cancels tickets of passengers travelling within Maha after state bans inter-district travel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The railways on Thursday cancelled tickets of all passengers whose originating and terminating stations fall within Maharashtra after the state government prohibited inter-district travel

In an order issued on Thursday, the railways said all the tickets of the special trains scheduled to run from June 1 within Maharashtra will be automatically cancelled and full refund will be provided to passengers. It also said that till further notice, intra-state bookings within Maharashtra should not be permitted. "Tickets of all passengers whose originating as well as terminating stations fall within the state of Maharashtra be cancelled and full refund to be given without deduction of any cancellation charges," the order stated. This, however, does not mean that trains cannot originate from stations in Maharashtra, a railway spokesperson said. He explained that for instance, if a train from Mumbai to Kanpur goes via Nashik, no passenger who has boarded the train from any station in Maharashtra can deboard within the boundaries of the state. However, a passenger can board the train from Nashik and travel outside the state, the spokesperson explained. "Only those who have availed tickets to travel within the state cannot do so now," he added. The 100 pairs of special trains, including the Duronto Express, Jan Shatabdi and several popular mail and express trains, are scheduled to begin their journey from June 1. The railway board order also stated that passengers should be sent an SMS stating that, "Due to restrictions imposed by Maharashtra government for travel within the state by train, your ticket has been cancelled and full refund shall be given."

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Americans splurge at Walmart, Target as stimulus checks kick in

The Trump Administrations coronavirus relief payment provided a fillip to sales of major retailers in April as millions of Americans used the money to buy everything from video games to sewing machines even as the country struggles with rec...

Mercury breaches 45 degree-mark in Bikaner, temp rises in most parts of Rajasthan

Most places in Rajasthan recorded an increase of one to two degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature on Thursday. Life has been affected due to a heatwave in western parts of the state, a Meteorological Department official said.Bikaner re...

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy says will sue UN official over alleged comments about Muslims

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has said that he will sue a senior UN official, who described alleged comments about Muslims attributed to him as extremely alarming, saying the diplomats remarks are slander and a blatant lie. Earlier this week...

UK plans codeword scheme to tackle rise in domestic abuse in lockdown

Domestic abuse victims will be able to seek help by giving a codeword to shop staff under a British scheme announced on Thursday to tackle a rise in abuse under coronavirus lockdowns.With helplines reporting a surge in calls, the scheme aim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020