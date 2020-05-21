Zee bringing new content across platforms despite COVID-19 disruptions

Zee Entertainment is adding music and TV content using technology to offer fresh fiction and non-fiction content to its viewers despite disruptions due to coronavirus, the broadcasting major said on Thursday. The group accordingly has added many new contents in its various verticals such as broadcast, music and the digital platform Zee5.

While the OTT platform Zee5 has launched 11 new original shows during the lockdown period and is about to release five new shows, the company said in a statement. Zee Music in the meanwhile has added as much as 120 new songs created during the lockdown alone and has plans to add 1,000 songs this year.

The company says the broadcast business is also geared up to offer 12 weeks of original content. “As a pioneer in the realm of entertainment, Zee has demonstrated its ability and potential to stay ahead of the industry, with a sharp focus on keeping its viewers entertained and well informed across key consumer touch-points by leveraging technology to create fresh content.

“Its teams have enabled innovations through remote production of content over mobile and professional cameras by using video and audio production technologies to support broadcast, digital and social platforms,” Punit Goenka, group chief executive said. On the television front, Zee is set to bring together the entire music industry across 10 states with celebrities, music stalwarts to deliver the silver jubilee concert with a 25-hour live music marathon to raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding the concert finale will be on May 24..