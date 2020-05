BRIEF-Fed balance sheet now tops $7 trillion

* U.S. FED'S TOTAL BALANCE SHEET SIZE RISES TO $7.09 TRLN ON MAY 20 VERSUS $6.98 TRLN A WEEK EARLIER - FED DATA

* U.S. FED'S TREASURY HOLDINGS RISE TO $4.09 TRLN ON MAY 20 VERSUS $4.06 TRLN WEEK BEFORE, MBS HOLDINGS RISE TO $1.86 TRLN FROM $1.78 TRLN * U.S. FED'S CORPORATE CREDIT FACILITY LLC BALANCE RISES TO $1.8 BILLION ON MAY 20 FROM $305 MILLION A WEEK EARLIER

* U.S. FED DISCOUNT WINDOW LOAN BALANCE FALLS TO $19.54 BILLION ON MAY 20 VERSUS $24.2 BILLION A WEEK EARLIER * U.S. FED'S PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM ASSETS RISE TO $45.09 BILLION ON MAY 20 FROM $40.58 BILLION WEEK BEFORE

* U.S. FED'S MONEY MARKET MUTUAL FUND LIQUIDITY FACILITY BALANCE FALLS TO $36.45 BILLION ON MAY 20 VERSUS $39.82 BILLION WEEK BEFORE * U.S. FED'S PRIMARY DEALER CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE FALLS TO $7.5 BILLION ON MAY 20 VERSUS $10.29 BILLION WEEK BEFORE

* U.S. FED'S CENTRAL BANK LIQUIDITY SWAPS RISE TO $446.1 BILLION ON MAY 20 VERSUS $440.9 BILLION WEEK BEFORE * U.S. FED'S COMMERCIAL PAPER FACILITY HOLDINGS FLAT AT $4.29 BILLION ON MAY 20 FROM A WEEK EARLIER

* U.S. FED'S HOLDINGS OF CMBS RISE TO $8.86 BILLION ON MAY 20 VERSUS $8.61 BILLION WEEK EARLIER For the full release see: https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h41/current/