GM starts to reopen plants in Mexico

GM starts to reopen plants in MexicoReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-05-2020 04:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 04:43 IST
General Motors Co said that it was on Thursday gradually restarting the transmissions and motors lines at its Mexican plants in Ramos Arizpe in the northern state of Coahuila and in the central city of Silao.
GM Mexico said the assembly plants at Ramos Arizpe and Silao could restart operations on Friday depending on suppliers, and that it was still evaluating when to reopen plants in the city of Toluca and in the state of San Luis Potosi.
