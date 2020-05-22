Left Menu
Waitomo Grou bringing fuel price competition in Whangamata

A market disruptor, the family-owned and operated Kiwi business is committed to delivering fairer fuel prices to New Zealanders, and is currently in national expansion mode, opening 10 new sites in the last year.

Waitomo Grou bringing fuel price competition in Whangamata
Image Credit: ANI

Waitomo Group is set to make waves in Whangamata next week, bringing much-needed fuel price competition and choice to the iconic Coromandel beach town with the opening of its Whangamata Fuel Stop.

A market disruptor, the family-owned and operated Kiwi business is committed to delivering fairer fuel prices to New Zealanders, and is currently in national expansion mode, opening 10 new sites in the last year.

Located on Casement Road, the unmanned 24-hour Fuel Stop will offer retail and commercial customers Unleaded 91, Premium 95 and Diesel. The site will officially open at 10 am, on Monday 25 May.

Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby said the opening of the Whangamata Fuel Stop is especially poignant in light of Covid-19 and its impact on Kiwis.

"Lockdown had a massive impact on our construction plans for new sites, but the team ramped up quickly in alert level 3, so it's wicked to be delivering the Coromandel's first major project post-Covid.

"Kiwis across the country have had their livelihoods, their work, their family lives and their health impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. Hard mahi from everyone has saved lives, but there's plenty more work to do as we face the economic impact ahead.

"By keeping our own costs low, we can pass on a fairer price to our customers, meaning much-needed money back in their pockets to spend on other necessities like food, power and rent.

"The Coromandel community is not immune to the Covid-19 impacts, so we're stoked to be able to add another Waitomo site to the region, along with our existing sites in Hikuai and Tapu."

"Ever since we announced we were coming to Whangamata, the local support has been wicked. Our Waitomo Team is stoked to reach this milestone, despite the current circumstances. While safety requirements and physical distancing mean we can't hold a big opening right now, we look forward to celebrating at Beach Hop later in the year."

To make the new Fuel Stop even easier and safer to use, customers can now download Waitomo's new app for convenient contactless payment on site, and the chance to win Waitomo Moolah to spend on their next fuel-up.

"Having a contactless payment option via our new Waitomo app, along with our Fuel Stops being unmanned and open 24/7, makes them an attractive option for fueling up with minimal contact with other people and surfaces. It's a no brainer as far as taking further steps to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 goes," says Mr Ormsby.

Available now for download on the Apple or Google Play stores, the Waitomo app is packed with heaps of cool features including:

• Contactless payment from your vehicle – link a card, select your pump and fuel grade from your vehicle and get pumping.

• Earn koha the more you spend – each time you spend $20 or more you'll unlock the chance to spin to win and by banking every buck you spend in a calendar month to reach $150, you'll unlock a scratchie for your chance to win even more.

• Share the love with gifting – gift Waitomo Moolah to your mates and whanau in need of a tank top-up (like an e-gift card).

• Find your nearest Waitomo – a map or list view showing our expanding network of Fuel Stops available for paying from your vehicle.

As with all new Waitomo Fuel Stops, the pumps on-site are fitted with vapour recovery technology, a system not widely used in New Zealand that sucks petrol vapour that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere back into the pump.

Established in Te Kuiti more than 70 years ago by Desmond Ormsby, Waitomo Group now has over 65 sites stretching from Paihia to Christchurch.

