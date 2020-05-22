Uber resumes operations in Karnataka

Uber resumes operations in KarnatakaPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 11:59 IST
Uber said on Friday it has resumed its operations in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi, in compliance with Lockdown 4.0 guidelines issued by the Government. Riders in Bengaluru can book UberAuto, UberGO, Premier, Intercity, Hourly Rental, UberXL, Access, and Assist on their Uber App.
UberAuto, UberGO, Premier, and Intercity are available in Mysuru, UberGO, and Intercity services in Mangaluru, and UberAuto services in Hubballi. Uber Intercity operations will be limited to travel with necessary authorization and within state boundaries and permissible zones only, the company said in a statement.
Uber said it has launched comprehensive measures such as the distribution of PPE kits, including masks, sanitizers, and disinfectants to drivers and the introduction of mandatory educational video courses for them.
