Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber resumes operations in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 11:59 IST
Uber resumes operations in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Uber said on Friday it has resumed its operations in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi, in compliance with Lockdown 4.0 guidelines issued by the Government. Riders in Bengaluru can book UberAuto, UberGO, Premier, Intercity, Hourly Rental, UberXL, Access, and Assist on their Uber App.

UberAuto, UberGO, Premier, and Intercity are available in Mysuru, UberGO, and Intercity services in Mangaluru, and UberAuto services in Hubballi. Uber Intercity operations will be limited to travel with necessary authorization and within state boundaries and permissible zones only, the company said in a statement.

Uber said it has launched comprehensive measures such as the distribution of PPE kits, including masks, sanitizers, and disinfectants to drivers and the introduction of mandatory educational video courses for them.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lana Del Rey slams critics for saying she 'glamorises abuse'

Pop star Lana Del Rey has hit back at her critics who say that she glamorises abuse. Announcing her new album, a follow-up to her 2019s Norman Fucking Rockwell, the 34-year-old singer posted a long statement on her official Instagram page ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 1236 p.m.Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death, and 54 new cases of coronavirus. 1233 p.m.Airlines prepare to resume domestic operatio...

Bank, NBFC stocks tumble after RBI decision

Bank and NBFC stocks on Friday tumbled up to 8 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India RBI extended moratorium on loan repayments. The markets have initially reacted negatively to the RBI announcement. The Street keeps expecting more and m...

Uber resumes operations in Karnataka

Uber said on Friday it has resumed its operations in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi, in compliance with Lockdown 4.0 guidelines issued by the Government. Riders in Bengaluru can book UberAuto, UberGO, Premier, Intercity, Hourly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020