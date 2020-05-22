Left Menu
Urban Company Partners With Pristyn Care for Telemedicine and COVID-19 Testing of Service Partners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:23 IST
• Urban Company will utilise Pristyn Care's network of 50+ ICMR approved partner laboratories across 20 cities for COVID-19 testing of its service partners based on the recommendations of empaneled doctors NEW DELHI, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Company, India's largest home services aggregator has partnered with Pristyn Care, a reputed Gurgaon-based healthcare company providing end-to-end services from online doctor consultations to elective surgeries to medicine supplies delivery at home. Through this partnership, Urban Company will offer its 30,000 service partners free telemedicine consultations and help with COVID-19 testing wherever needed. There are three ways in which Urban Company identifies a service partner for doctor consultation. Either the service partner self-reports herself as sick, or their body temperature is above 99-degree Fahrenheit in the daily check-ups, or their Aarogya Setu app status is 'at-risk' or 'unwell'. Thereafter, free doctor consultation is facilitated by one of Pristyn Care's super-specialist doctors, trained in COVID-19 assessments. If advised by the doctor, the service partner is tested for COVID-19 through Pristyn Care's network of 50+ ICMR approved partnered labs across 20 cities. These tests are mostly done through a home collection of samples by trained phlebotomists equipped with PPE kits. Till the test results are declared, partners are required to self-quarantine and can avail benefits of Urban Company's paid sick leave program.

Talking about the partnership, Urban Company's Co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal, said, "We have put in place several safety protocols to combat COVID-19. These include distribution of over a million masks & gloves, daily temperature checks, 7-day hygiene training program, use of disposables & single-use sachets, mandatory use of the Aarogya Setu app, etc. Our partnership with Pristyn Care is a step in this direction. It offers all our service partners free telemedicine consultations, and wherever needed, support for COVID-19 testing. Timely testing based on the advice of medical practitioners is key to curb the spread of COVID-19. We strongly believe in proactively fighting against COVID-19, and also reducing the stigma associated with the disease. Our association with Pristyn Care will go a long way in helping our service partners." Pristyn care had also launched a dedicated helpline number 801-000-2266 for addressing any query related to COVID-19. These online consultations is helping people seek advice from experts without having to travel, thereby reducing the risks of exposure and spread. The test can be booked on the website or on call post an online doctor consultation. Since the launch in April, till date, telemedicine has received a great response. The number of queries per day has increased by about 10x across India with 7x growth from areas outside Tier-1 cities. Pristyn Care's Co-founder Harsimarbir Singh, said, "One effective way to fight COVID-19 is through thoughtful testing and not ignoring the symptoms. Through Pristyn Care's partnership with Urban Company, we are enabling the community of service partners to get access to healthcare services. This will empower them to seek timely treatment post early detection of the symptoms. All of Pristyn's clinics and partner hospitals across its 20 cities follow strict COVID protocols of social distancing, temperature checks, and hygiene. Every treating Doctor and frontline medical staff is not only COVID screened but also equipped with PPE kits and other safety gear. This joint effort accentuates our efforts and allows us to contribute to the larger community in these trying times" Pristyn Care has over 80 clinics and 250 partner hospitals across 17 cities (7 Tier-1 and 10 Tier-2 cities), with General Physicians and Surgeons who have expertise across General Surgery (Laser and Laparoscopic specialists), Vascular surgeries, ENT, Gynaecology, and Urology. The healthcare company has successfully treated over 30,000 patients till date. About Pristyn Care Pristyn Care is a health-tech startup, founded in late 2018 by Harsimarbir Singh, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr. Garima Sawhney, with a vision to provide patient-centric healthcare services throughout the journey from disease to health. The brand offers end-to-end services from Tele-Medicine to Elective Surgeries across General Surgery (Laser and Laparoscopic surgeries), Vascular, ENT, and Gynaecology & Urology to Pharma delivery at home. Currently, Pristyn Care also offers COVID-19 testing in a bid to fight coronavirus in India. The company has over 80+ clinics and 250 partner hospitals with a presence across 20 cities including Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Patna, and Bhubaneswar.

Website link - https://www.pristyncare.com/ PWR PWR.

