DPIIT receives four bids for consultancy agency for start-up India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:26 IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has received bids from four consultancy firms for assisting in effective and on ground implementation of initiatives for startups. Grant Thornton India, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, and KPMG Advisory Service are the consultancies that have submitted the bids, according to the minutes of a meeting that was held on May 15 to evaluate preliminary proposals.

These firms would be invited to give a technical presentation. In March, the department has floated a notice inviting request for proposal (RFP) from interested agencies for appointment of a consulting agency for Startup India.

The department had proposed to engage a consultancy organisation to provide support for a period of three years, extendable by one year at a time for a total duration of five years, to assist and support the DPIIT in effective and on ground implementation of Startup India Action Plan. "Four bids from the following applicants were received on online e-procurement portal - Grant Thornton India LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt. Ltd,  Ernst & Young LLP, KPMG Advisory Service Private Limited," according to the minutes of the meeting for opening of pre-qualification proposal for appointment of consulting agency for Startup India held on May 15 here at Udyog Bhawan.

It said that based on the observations, these bidders were found to be qualified and accordingly it was decided to call them for technical presentation. "However, the date for technical presentation would have to be rescheduled because of the travel restrictions owing to COVID-19 situation, and new dates will be intimated soon," it added.

The agency will have to support the department in scaling up the Startup India initiative through manifold interventions considered important for building a strong ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs. The main objectives include handholding, supervising and monitoring implementation of recommendations for next three years; examining the need of current ecosystem; and provide short, medium and long-term suggestions for implementation by various agencies in consultation with various stake holders to scale up the initiative; and undertake the state startup ranking exercise every year by coordinating with states and other stake holders.

Startup India is the flagship initiative of the government, launched in January 2016, that intends to build a strong ecosystem for the growth of startup businesses, to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities. The Startup India action plan provides tax and other incentives..

