Uber resumes operations in Coimbatore

Chennai, May 21 (PTI): Ride-hailing platform provider Uber has resumed operations in Coimbatore ensuring riders with safe, reliable and convenient mobility, the company said on Friday. The service would be in compliance with Lockdown 4.0 guidelines by the government, Uber India said.

Accordingly, riders in Coimbatore would be able to access the company's services including -- UberAuto, UberGo, Premier, Intercity and Hourly Rental services. The Uber Intercity operations would be limited to travel with necessary authorisation within the state and in permissible zones only, Uber India said in a statement.

"We are pleased to resume our services in Coimbatore. Our priority is moving cities forward while ensuring a safe experience for riders," Uber South India, Head-Ridesharing, Kanika Malhotra said.

"We are also looking forward to bringing back earning opportunities for the driver-partner community. We request all our riders to constantly be alert about safety and follow all advice from government and public health authorities," he said. As part of ensuring hygiene environment, the company said through a new feature in the 'Driver application' a notification would be sent to drivers to 'replenish' their PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies after they complete a pre-determined number of trips.

Uber said it has unveiled comprehensive measures such as distribution of PPE kits, including masks, sanitisers and disinfectants to drivers among many others.