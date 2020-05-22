Left Menu
World Bank approves 43 million dollars loan to Kenya to combat locust swarms

World Bank approves 43 million dollars loan to Kenya to combat locust swarms
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The World Bank has approved a 43 million dollars (Ksh4.5 billion) loan to Kenya to help in combating locust swarms that are destroying crops in Eastern Africa, according to a news report by The East African.

Kenya will get the concessional 30-year loan from the World Bank alongside Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Uganda, pushing the total loan to 129.5 million dollars (Ksh138 billion).

Locust numbers exploded late last year, encouraged by unusual weather patterns amplified by climate change, and the swarms spread eastwards from Yemen, with Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia being the hardest hit.

The first invasion that terrorized farmers in a region where 20 million people struggle for food has given birth to a second wave of insects just as the new-season crops are being planted.

"Without immediate intervention, the locust attack could lead to a deterioration in food security towards the end of 2020 and a possible rise in food prices," said World Bank Country Director for Kenya, Felipe Jaramillo.

"We are working with other development partners to provide, restore and enhance the livelihoods of affected farmers, pastoralists, and vulnerable households that have been affected by the locust attack and are food insecure," he added.

The loan, which comes with a five-year grace period, will be used for surveillance and buying pesticides.

The World Bank on Wednesday has also approved another 1 billion dollars (Ksh100 billion) loan for Kenya to help it close a gaping budget deficit and tackle the economic shocks from the coronavirus pandemic.

