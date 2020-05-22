Left Menu
Development News Edition

R513Million payment approved for COVID-hit small businesses

The aim of the Scheme is to assist SMMEs with working capital as economic activities have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:34 IST
R513Million payment approved for COVID-hit small businesses
The SMME Debt Relief Financing Scheme will on Saturday close the applications for Window -1 of the SMME Debt Relief Financing Scheme. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa) has approved payment worth R513 million for small businesses whose finances have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since the opening of Small, Medium and Macro Enterprises (SMMEs) Debt Relief Financing Scheme, Sefa has received 35 865 applications of which 14 451 were fully completed whereas 21 414 were incomplete and they were referred to Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) for assistance with the applications," the Department of Small Business Development said on Friday.

Of the 14 451 complete applications, Sefa has approved 1 497 applications worth R513 million.

This Scheme, which opened for applications in April, was initially allocated an amount of R200 million and later increased to R500 million when the department changed its approach to the Business Growth and Resilience Facility.

The aim of the Scheme is to assist SMMEs with working capital as economic activities have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

The elements of working capital covered through the Scheme were:

Payroll assistance - assists employers whose employees do not qualify for UIF Relief, on condition that those employers register their employees with UIF;

Rental assistance (facility or equipment) – assists businesses to pay their rental obligations for either working tools or facilities/ business premises. In case, facilities rentals – there is potential for landlords to double dip from banks rescheduling of mortgage repayments whilst collecting rent from their tenants; and

Utilities - to assist with municipal bills.

According to Sefa's assessment, the balance of the 12 954 complete applications require an estimated budget of R4.4 billion but a bulk of the applications require assistance with payment of salaries to the total value of R3.6 billion.

"In this regard, the department has entered into an agreement with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to ensure that SMMEs that previously did not qualify due to non-compliance can be covered by the UIF, provided they agree to an acknowledgement of debt as well as payment terms with the UIF.

"Furthermore, this agreement ensures that SMMEs that had already applied for payroll assistance through the SMME Debt Relief Finance Scheme do not need to re-apply with the UIF but their applications will be forwarded directly to the UIF," the department said.

The assessment has also indicated that applications for a total value of R800 million are from the business - that if supported to get back to work, they will be able to meet their own financial obligations.

The department will commence direct engagements with these SMMEs to ensure they receive the support that they need and will continue to engage with National Treasury on the funding gap.

The SMME Debt Relief Financing Scheme will on Saturday close the applications for Window -1 of the SMME Debt Relief Financing Scheme.

The department will publish the names of the SMMEs funded during Window-1 on all its websites as of 29 May 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines' -liveatc.net

The pilot of a crashed Pakistan International Airlines jet sent a Mayday and told controllers the aircraft had lost power from both its engines on its second attempt to land, according to a recording posted on monitoring website liveatc.net...

Russian Doll Season 2: Video game to link it with Season 1, says Natasha Lyonne

It has been over a year since Russian Doll Season 1 dropped its finale. The success of Season 1 has augmented the demand for Season 2. The show accumulated severe positive reviews and multiple Emmys and undoubtedly it was beautifully produc...

Sonia attacks BJP-led government, says Rs 20-lakh crore package a cruel joke, no exit strategy from lockdown

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday made a strong attack on the BJP-led government over its handling of the situation created by coronavirus, saying it has no exit strategy from lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement Rs ...

CDC invests over $64 million to strengthen Ethiopia’s health infrastructure

CDC Ethiopia has invested more than 64 million to build the capacity of Ethiopias laboratories and health facilities to strengthen the countrys public health infrastructure over the past two decades. Ethiopian Public Health Institute EPHI a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020