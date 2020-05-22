Left Menu
Tata Power seeks shareholders' nod to raise authorised share capital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:31 IST
Tata Power on Friday sought shareholders' approval for raising its authorised share capital by Rs 200 crore to Rs 779 crore

The company has proposed to increase its authorised share capital from Rs 579 crore (divided into 350 crore equity shares of Re 1 each and 2.29 crore cumulative redeemable preference shares of Rs 100 each) to Rs 779 crore by creation of 200 crore equity shares of face value of Re 1 each, it said in a regulatory filing

The company has also proposed to amend its Memorandum of Association to give effect to increase in its share capital. Giving reasons for seeking increase in share capital, it said, "The Company is working on a long term strategic plan focused on strengthening the balance sheet and to improve its overall return metrics." The plan includes divestment of certain investments and restructuring of some of its businesses to unlock value. Implementation of these plans and consequent strengthening of the balance sheet is expected to provide a strong platform for the company to participate in emerging opportunities in the power sector, it said. In order to ensure that the company is adequately capitalised, it is proposed to increase the authorised share capital to Rs 779 crore, it added.

