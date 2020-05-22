Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK court throws out Nigerian oil corruption case against Shell, Eni

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:26 IST
UK court throws out Nigerian oil corruption case against Shell, Eni

An English court threw out a $1.1 billion case Nigeria had brought against Royal Dutch Shell and Eni related to a dispute over the OPL 245 oilfield, a court document showed on Friday, while a related trial in Italy continues.

The Nigerian government filed the case in 2018 at a commercial court in London alleging payments made by the companies to get the oilfield licence in 2011 were used for kickbacks and bribes. Justice Butcher said in his ruling seen by Reuters that the High Court "must decline jurisdiction over the action against" Shell and the other defendants.

Eni, which has said it did nothing wrong, had no immediate comment. A Shell spokeswoman said the company welcomed the decision. "We maintain that the 2011 settlement... related to OPL 245 was a fully legal transaction with Eni and the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN)," she said. A spokesman for Nigeria said it was "naturally disappointed the Court has declined jurisdiction".

"Nigeria continues to support the criminal proceedings underway in Milan ... we intend to seek permission to appeal this decision (in London)," the spokesman said. The OPL 245 oilfield is also central to a corruption trial in Milan -- in which former officials from the companies and, in Eni's case, some current ones, are on the bench -- as well as court proceedings Nigeria started against JP Morgan, which processed some of the payments in question.

The bank has said it considers the allegations against it "unsubstantiated and without merit". "Today's judgement shifts the focus back to the...trial of Shell and Eni that is still continuing in Italy and we hope will conclude later this year," said Barnaby Pace of anti-corruption campaign group Global Witness.

The Shell spokeswoman said that the group did not believe there was a case to answer.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Centre should strengthen locust warning organization in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that the central government to strengthen the locust warning organization in the state. The demand comes in view of the locust attack in the states frontier districts that border Pakistan.G...

My appointment a chance to serve Union Territory: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry, May 22 PTI My appointment as Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry four years ago is an opportunity given by the President and the Prime Minister to serve the Union Territory, reminisces former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who was appoin...

NGT official tested corona positive

An official&#160;posted at the National Green tribunal has been found Corona positive. According to a notification issued by the NGT, the official, posted in General Administration section of the Principal Bench here, had last attended th...

Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30-May 12: Govt sources

Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30 to May 12, reflecting the large number of people reaching their homes during the period, government sources said on Friday. The details emerged in the midst of heart-rending storie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020