1,690 stranded migrants leave for Chattisgarh from J&K's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:12 IST
The Samba district administration in Jammu and Kashmir sent 1,690 stranded migrant workers from Chhattisgarh to Katra railway station on Friday for their onward journey to their home state. The migrant labourers were sent in a fleet of 58 JKSRTC buses from the boarding points at Bari Brahmana and Vijaypur in Samba district, an official spokesman said.

Breakfast, tea and snacks were provided to the passengers while packaged food and water was provided to them for their rail travel. The district administration under the guidance of Samba Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria managed the logistics. Assistant Road Transport Officer Rehana Tabassum and Assistant Labour Commissioner Samba Amil Khateeb oversaw the work.

More such efforts shall be taken in the coming days to ensure smooth transit of inter-state migrants, they informed..

