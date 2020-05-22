Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan: Telecom networks operating at 65-70 pc capacity in affected districts, says COAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:42 IST
Cyclone Amphan: Telecom networks operating at 65-70 pc capacity in affected districts, says COAI

Telecom networks continued to operate at 65-70 per cent capacity on the third day after super cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in coastal districts of West Bengal, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said on Friday. Continuous power outages, frequent fibre cuts and electricity wires on roads have made restoration of telecom networks a challenging task, COAI said.

However, telecom companies expect to make up to 90 per cent services operational by Sunday evening. "There is continuous power outage and frequent fibre cuts, therefore telecom networks were working at 65-70 per cent level today. Power restoration work is on. We hope the networks reach 85-90 per cent level by Sunday evening," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews told PTI.

Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal were badly hit by the cyclone. The cyclone-hit areas have around 8,500 mobile towers on which around 36,000 base stations of different operators run.

"One company on Friday recorded 100 fibre cuts in an hour. Even the fibre links to mobile towers that are repaired are also getting damaged. "There are electric wires on roads at several places which is making movement of personnel difficult. Once power is restored most of the network will become operational," Mathews said.

He said Bharti Airtel has brought in around 100 people for restoration work. Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have also got around 60-70 people each who are continuously on ground to fix the network.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-USOPC cuts staff as coronavirus forces savings

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee USOPC is eliminating 51 jobs and furloughing 33 employees in a bid to reduce expenses by 10-20 over the next four years as it faces tough financial times due to the novel coronavirus outbre...

Domestic airports across India get ready to serve amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Airports Authority of India is geared up handle operations as flight services, suspended as a part of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, are set to resume after two months on May 25. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil A...

FEATURE-Isolation not enough to save Amazon indigenous village from COVID-19

Tres Unidos, an indigenous village in Brazils Amazon rainforest, locked out all visitors, hoping that isolation would keep it safe. And yet the new coronavirus still came.It arrived, most likely up the Rio Negro, the giant snaking river tha...

Congress leader Sanjay Jha tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be under home quarantine for over a week as he is asymptomatic. He also urged people not to underestimate transmission risks.I have test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020