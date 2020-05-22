Left Menu
UAE-based transport management firm Motus One eyes Indian market with innovative solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:05 IST
UAE-based transport management firm Motus One eyes Indian market with innovative solutions

UAE-based transport management company Motus One on Friday said it is eyeing Indian market with its cost-effective and innovative solutions, and plans to invest about USD 5 lakh in India. "Recognising the huge potential of Indian logistic sector and following bold reforms, UAE-based Premier Event Logistics Company 'Motus One' has emerged as the first global giant to enter the domestic market with its cost-effective and innovative solutions and services....the company is expected to invest nearly 5,00,000 USD in India and would create huge employment opportunities," it said in a statement. Motus One offers logistics consultation and event-transport-related planning services and operates across a range of diverse markets, it said, adding that the company plans to leverage the potential of Indian logistics sector. * * * * * COVID-19: HUL, Fullarton Distilleries to donate 1 million units of hand sanitizers to health workers Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Friday announced partnership with Goa-based Fullarton Distilleries to manufacture and donate 1 million units of medical-grade hand sanitizers to doctors and nurses to support India's fight against COVID-19. The exclusive batch of hand sanitizers, developed and manufactured by HUL's Lifebuoy and Fullarton will be distributed through HUL's network to hospitals and COVID-19 hotspots across the country, a joint statement said.

* * * * * COVID-19: RBL Bank launches contactless banking services, Private sector lender, RBL Bank on Friday launched contactless banking services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank will offer video-based KYC which will help in remote account opening, banking services on WhatsApp, and also virtual debit card on its app, an official statement said. * * * * * COVID-19: Buynearby takes over 2 lakh kirana shops online Fintech company Buynearby on Friday said it has helped more than 2 lakh kirana shops across the country take their stores online amid the coronavirus crisis. The platform also hosts a wide range of retailers like groceries, pharmacies, sweet stores, supermarkets, milk and dairy products, branded specialty stores, gift shops, and meat shops, an official statement said. * * * * * Visa ties up with Zaggle to help SMEs, start-ups digitize spending Cards provider Visa on Friday announced a tie-up with fintech player Zaggle to help businesses digitize their spends. It will focus on SMEs and start-ups to improve productivity and reduce costs along with focusing on easy and faster credit through a card which would have both inbuilt forex and prepaid, an official statement said.

