FoB connecting metro station to Badli railway station opened for public: DMRC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 01:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A foot-over bridge connecting the Samaypur Badli metro station with the nearby railway station and the Samaypur village has been opened for public, authorities said on Friday. The 88-meter-long FOB built by the DMRC connects the concourse of the Samaypur Badli metro station on Yellow Line with platforms 1 and 2 of the Badli railway station of the Northern Railway.

The FOB also connects the metro station and the railway station with the nearby Samaypur village, the Delhi Metro said in a statement. "The FOB is 6.1 metres wide and will be of immense benefit to the residents of Yadav Nagar and Shiv Vihar colonies of Samaypur, who will be able to use the facility to reach the Samaypur Badli metro station as well as the Badli railway station. Till now, they had to cross the railway tracks to reach the metro station," it said.

The FOB also has the provision for a lift, the authorities said. Indian Railway passengers using platform number-2 of the Badli railway station can use the already existing lift of the metro station to reach the concourse level.

A ticket counter has also been constructed in the metro station premises at concourse level to facilitate Indian Railway passengers.In addition, the approaching entry gate from main road towards platform no-2 and the green area around staircases have also been redeveloped by DMRC as per the requirements of Northern Railway, the statement said.

