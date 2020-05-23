Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. adding 33 Chinese companies, institutions to economic blacklist

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-05-2020 04:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 03:26 IST
U.S. adding 33 Chinese companies, institutions to economic blacklist
Representative Image Image Credit:

The United States said on Friday it would add 33 Chinese firms and institutions to an economic blacklist for helping Beijing spy on its minority Uighur population or because of ties to weapons of mass destruction and China's military. The U.S. Commerce Department's move marked the Trump administration's latest efforts to crack down on companies whose goods may support the Chinese military and to punish Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities. It came as Communist Party rulers in Beijing on Friday unveiled details of a plan to impose national security laws on Hong Kong.

Companies and institutions were sanctioned for being "complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs" and others, the Commerce Department said in a statement. Seven companies, including top tech firms, were sanctioned for "enabling China's high-technology surveillance" in Xinjiang. The Commerce Department also added 24 companies, government institutions, and commercial organizations to the economic list for supporting procurement of items for use by the Chinese military.

The blacklisted companies focus on artificial intelligence and facial recognition, markets that U.S. chip companies such as Nvidia Corp and Intel Corp have been heavily investing in. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Among the companies named is NetPosa, one of China's most famous AI companies, whose facial recognition subsidiary is linked to the surveillance of Muslims. It once harbored hopes of selling its technology in the United States. The company could not be reached for comment.

Qihoo360, a major cybersecurity firm taken private and delisted from the Nasdaq in 2015, recently made headlines for claiming it had found evidence that CIA hacking tools were used to target the Chinese aviation sector. Qihoo did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The Commerce Department said it was adding the firms to its "entity list" which bars the companies and organizations from access to U.S. technology without specific U.S. government approval.

Softbank Group Corp-backed CloudMinds was also added. It operates a cloud-based service to run robots such as a version of Pepper, a humanoid robot capable of simple communication. The company was blocked last year from transferring technology or technical information from its U.S. unit to its offices in Beijing, Reuters reported in March. A representative of CloudMinds did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new listings follow a similar October 2019 action when Commerce added 28 Chinese public security bureaus and companies - including some of China's top artificial intelligence startups and video surveillance company Hikvision - to a U.S. trade blacklist over the treatment of Uighur Muslims. The actions follow the same blueprint used by Washington in its attempt to limit the influence of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd for what it says are national security reasons. Last week, Commerce took action to try to cut off Huawei's access to chipmakers.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Manipur govt sets up 2 dedicated COVID-19 quarantine centres for transgenders

The Manipur government has set up two dedicated COVID-19 quarantine centres for the people of the transgender community in the state. The centres are located at the Government Blind School, Takyelpat in Imphal West for those coming from gre...

Brazil surpasses Russia in confirmed virus cases

Brazils health ministry said Friday there were 3,30,890 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That is more than Russia, the country that has the second-highest number of cases in the world on the Johns Hopkins University tally. Brazil reported 1,001 de...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Bucs GM had two-year plan to land BradyLanding Tom Brady was a monumental success borne of an even more substantial mission executed by general manager Jason Licht and the Tampa Bay Bucc...

FBI Director Wray launches internal review of Flynn investigation

Washington D.C. US, May 23 SputnikANI FBI Director Christopher Wray has launched an internal review of the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the FBI said in a statement on Friday. Director Christopher Wray t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020