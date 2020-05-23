Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shalimar Paints to foray into 'hygiene segment', to introduce sanitisers, disinfectants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 19:29 IST
Shalimar Paints to foray into 'hygiene segment', to introduce sanitisers, disinfectants

Shalimar Paints on Saturday said it will foray into the "hygiene segment" by introducing sanitisers and disinfectants under the brand name of 'CLEAN'. The board of Shalimar Paints, in a meeting held on Saturday, approved the diversification of the company into the hygiene segment, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The company will leverage the synergies between the existing business of manufacturing paints for the raw material and manufacturing process as well as the distribution network around the country for this diversification,” it added. The company would launch the product tentatively on July 1, subject to the requisite approvals from the concerned authorities.

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, several companies from across the sectors have entered into the hand sanitiser segment, which was earlier considered to be a nice one, limited only to a few pockets of the metro cities. Several players from the paint industry such as Berger Paints, Asian Paints  and JSW Paints have already announced to enter into the hand sanitiser segment in the domestic market.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Eminent pulmonologist Dr J N Pande dies

Dr Jitendra Nath Pande, an eminent pulmonologist and former head of the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, died at his residence on Saturda...

Odisha allows home delivery of liquor, introduces 50pc 'COVID Fee'

The Odisha government on Saturday allowed home delivery of liquor and introduced a 50- per cent COVID Fee on all types of foreign liquor and beer, an official said. He said the existing ON and OFF shop licensees situated in areas other than...

Virus: Maha extends medical cover under Mahatma Phule scheme

The Maharashtra government extended medical cover under the states Mahatma Jyotiba Phule health insurance scheme to all people in the state. While this decision was announced by health minister Rajesh Tope a few days ago, the government res...

Delhi govt’s ad referring Sikkim as ‘separate nation’ stokes controversy

An advertisement for recruitment of civil defence volunteers by the Delhi government stoked a controversy on Saturday after it referred the people of Sikkim as subject along with those from Bhutan and Nepal, prompting the BJP and Congress t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020