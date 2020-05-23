Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab writes to embassies of countries looking to shift business out of China

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:33 IST
Punjab writes to embassies of countries looking to shift business out of China

The Punjab government has written to embassies of various countries that are looking to shift their manufacturing out of China and assured them of all possible support for setting up facilities here. “We have written to Japan, Korean and Taiwanese embassies in India and we are in talks with them and offering them all possible support, in terms of land, infrastructure and other facilities,” Singh said in his Facebook Live programme '#AskCaptain' on Saturday.

He said his government is moving aggressively to reach out to embassies of various nations looking to shift their manufacturing or business out of China. The chief minister said the state government has set up four industrial parks for giving them land for setting up their projects.

He also thanked labourers who had chosen to stay back and contribute to Punjab's economic strength, telling them “this is your state and you are part of it.” It is vital for industry to function for ensuring livelihood, he said, urging all to keep following social distancing norms stringently at work places to beat the virus at every step. “Given the way we have controlled the situation, we will not need a strict lockdown again,” Singh said, in response to a question.

Of those migrants who had applied for online registration, nearly half had willingly decided to stay back and had also started working in the industry, revealed the chief minister, adding that of the total 2.56 lakh industries in the state, 1.50 lakh have already resumed operations. On the issue of arrangements for transportation of migrants wanting to leave the state, he in an official release here said his government had been facilitating the return of migrants through special trains, along with 607 buses sent to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

“Around 3.25 lakh of the 13 lakh migrants have returned so far through trains organised by us while another 17,000 have gone through buses,” he added..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

‘Ready’ actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Complete lockdown in Srinagar till May 31

The District Disaster Management Authority DDMA Srinagar has directed for complete lockdown in Srinagar till May 31 in wake of COVID-19. The direction follows a comprehensive review of the ground situation and in light of guidelines as laid...

Highest single-day spike of 87 COVID-19 cases in Assam, Himanta asks people not to return unless 'absolutely necessary'

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked people not to return to the state unless absolutely necessary as 87 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the highest single-day jump, taking the total tally to 346. He also...

Bengal to urge Centre to postpone domestic flight services to state: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said West Bengal will urge the Centre to postpone resuming domestic flight services at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports by a few days as the state will be busy with managing the damage caused by Cyclo...

Vande Bharat Mission: 177 passengers arrive in Kochi from Oman

A repatriation flight from Muscat, Oman, under Vande Bharat Mission, landed at Cochin International Airport on Saturday with 177 passengers. Indian Embassy in Oman said that the first leg of second phase of Vande Bharat Mission from Oman ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020