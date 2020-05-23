Left Menu
Alliance Air to recommence flight services from May 25, operate 57 daily services

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:51 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Air India's regional arm 'Alliance Air' on Saturday said it will recommence its flight services from May 25 onwards and operate 57 daily services to different destinations across its network. The airline has tried to connect maximum regional touch-points across the country in its schedule to provide convenient options to the travellers of flying back to their roots as soon as possible, Alliance Air said in a release. From Delhi, the customers have the option of travelling to Jabalpur, Jaipur, Bikaner, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Ludhiana, Dharamshala with direct flights while from Mumbai to Bhuj, Bhavnagar and Diu with direct flights, it said. Similarly, Hyderabad will provide connectivity to Kolhapur, Mysuru and Pune, and from Bengaluru, flyers can take direct flights to Kochi, Gulbarga and Mysuru, it said

From Kolkata direct flights to Guwahati, Jharsuguda and Lilabari have been made available for the convenience of customers. Also, regional connections with direct flight include Jaipur to Agra, Dehradun to Pantnagar, Kolhapur to Bengaluru, Mysuru to Goa, Mysuru to Kochi, Kochi to Agatti, among others, it said

According to the release, the airline will be adhering to all government guidelines and follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry. The focus will now be on ensuring physical distance between passengers and minimising contagion through contact and through frequently touched surfaces, it said. Precautionary measures will be taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination and the aircraft will be rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion, Alliance Air said in the release.

