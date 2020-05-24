Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 impact: Major automakers see demand for personal vehicles going up

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 12:15 IST
COVID-19 impact: Major automakers see demand for personal vehicles going up

Automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Toyota and Tata Motors expect demand for personal vehicles to go up in the country as social distancing and fear associated with COVID-19 veer people away from public transport. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) expects demand to shift towards lower priced cars in the post-lockdown scenario.

"People will prefer personal vehicles over public transport and it comes out from different consumer surveys which we have conducted," MSI Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava told PTI. With economic activity slowing down, impacting buying power of consumers, demand will shift towards lower priced or smaller vehicles in personal mobility space, he added.

"So the shift is expected towards smaller cars and first-time buyers.We are already witnessing this trend in around 1,800 dealerships which we have been able to re-open in the past few days," Srivastava said. Previous trends have also shown that consumers gravitate towards established brands during stress periods, he noted.

Echoing similar views, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Rajesh Goel said that considering people will be extra careful against COVID-19, personal mobility will gain much more significance than shared mobility or public transport, and hence can contribute to sales. "Apart from new car sales in different segments, we feel that customers would also consider certified used car sales as they can afford a well maintained nice looking car with much more affordability," he added.

Goel, however, felt that more time is required to assess the market situation effectively. A Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) spokesperson said fear of disease, social distancing and need to maintain hygiene will shape consumer behaviour post-lockdown and may drive some segments of consumers towards personal mobility and move them away from public transport.

"This shift is likely to be both for the day to day intracity as well as intercity travel, hence depending on many factors like mobility requirement, ability to spend, it is anticipated that increase in demand may be seen in some segments and not just be restricted to entry level segment," the spokesperson said. However, it must be kept in mind that on overall basis the consumer sentiment currently is quite subdued and may remain so unless some demand creation measures are introduced by the government as well as the industry, the spokesperson added.

Similarly, a Tata Motors spokesperson said that the coronavirus pandemic has brought about a significant change in the perspective regarding transportation usage. "Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the implication of strict physical distancing norms, we anticipate that there will be a considerable decrease in the use of public transport and shared mobility," the spokesperson said.

The demand for personal mobility will increase due to customers' need to ensure personal safety, the spokesperson added..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM's adviser must quit over lockdown drive- Conservative lawmaker

A lawmaker from Britains ruling Conservative Party on Sunday called for the resignation of Dominic Cummings, the senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who travelled 400 km 250 miles from London to northern England during lockdown w...

Jerusalem's Holy Sepulcher reopens after coronavirus closure

Jerusalems Church of the Holy Sepulcher reopened to visitors on Sunday after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The church, situated in Jerusalems Old City, is the site where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, en...

Telcos approach Trai seeking early decision on floor price issue

Telecom players have urged regulator Trai to move forward quickly on the issue of fixing floor price for tariffs, saying the matter is imperative to ensure that the sector is sustainable and in a position to bear the deferred spectrum and A...

Kiren Rijiju extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote Eid Mubarak Best wishes to everyone celebrating EidAlFitr May Allah bring you j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020