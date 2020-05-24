Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's crude steel output declines 65 pc to 3.13 MT in April: worldsteel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:19 IST
India's crude steel output declines 65 pc to 3.13 MT in April: worldsteel

India's crude steel output declined over 65 per cent to 3.13 million tonnes (MT) during April, according to the World Steel Association. The government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to prevent spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has impacted production, demand and supply of steel in India.

The country had produced 9.02 MT of crude steel during the same month a year ago, the World Steel Association (worldsteel) said in a report. India had posted a 14 per cent decline in steel output at 8.65 MT in March as compared with 10.04 MT in March 2019.

Global steel output also declined 13 per cent to 137.09 MT as compared with 157.67 MT in April 2019. "Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month's (April) figures are estimates that may be revised with next month's production update," the global industry body said.

China, which had for the first time in many months reported a 1.7 per cent fall in its output in March at 78.97 MT, has started showing growth in production, the data showed. The country, which has a sizeable share in global output, produced 85.03 MT steel in April, a marginal rise of 0.2 per cent as compared with 84.87 MT in the corresponding month of 2019, according to data from the report.

US produced 4.96 MT of crude steel in April, 32 per cent lower than 7.35 MT in the year-ago month. Japan registered a 23 per cent fall in crude steel production at 6.61 MT in April 2020 as against 8.64 MT in April 2019.

South Korea produced 5.50 MT crude steel, down 8.4 per cent from 6 MT in April 2019. In the EU, worldsteel said, Germany estimated 3 MT of crude steel production in April 2020, down 10.7 per cent from April 2019. Italy's production was down by 30.7 per cent at 1.35 MT.

France estimated 0.80 MT of crude steel production in April 2020, a 37.9 per cent decrease compared to April 2019, while Spain produced 0.67 MT of crude steel in April 2020, down 48 per cent from April 2019. Russia estimated 4.70 MT of crude steel production in April 2020, Ukraine produced 1.33 MT, while Brazil produced 1.81 MT.

Turkey's crude steel production for April 2020 was 2.24 MT, it said..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Dominic Cummings: UK PM Johnson's cardinal of Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who faces calls to resign over a journey made during the coronavirus lockdown, was the architect of Brexit who has become one of the most powerful men in the British government....

N.Korea's Kim, in 1st appearance in weeks, vows to bolster nuclear 'deterrence'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a meeting to discuss the countrys nuclear capabilities, state media said on Sunday, marking his first appearance in three weeks after a previous absence sparked global speculation about his health. Rul...

Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon at protesters

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and a water cannon at protesters in a popular shopping district on Sunday, as thousands took to the streets to march against Chinas proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy sup...

New York reports lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths in weeks

New York state reported its lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths in weeks in what Gov. Andrew Cuomo described Saturday as a critical benchmark. The daily death tally was 84 after a peak of 799 on April 8.Reducing the states daily death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020