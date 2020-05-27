Left Menu
China to roll out eleven measures to deepen financial reforms

27-05-2020
China will soon roll out eleven measures to deepen financial reforms, the state council's financial stability committee said on Wednesday, citing president Xi Jinping's demands to prevent financial risks and improve financial services. The statement was published on the People's Bank of China website.

The measures would include accelerating capital replenishment of small and medium-sized banks, further opening up the credit rating sector, promoting the steady development of the "panda bond" market, and stepping up crackdown on financial irregularities. Further details were not given and it was unclear when these measures would be formally introduced.

