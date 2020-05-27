Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro rallies on EU recovery fund proposals, yuan falls

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 16:59 IST
FOREX-Euro rallies on EU recovery fund proposals, yuan falls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The euro headed towards a two-month high on Wednesday after the European Commission proposed a coronavirus economic recovery package worth in total 1.85 trillion euros ($2.04 trillion).

The euro has struggled since falling in March, when investors rushed for the safety of dollars. But analysts say the recovery fund proposals, if they can win over EU members sceptical of an earlier Franco-German plan, could push the euro higher. Should the European Commission approve the new proposal, "it would reduce the risk of a slump in peripheral Europe, notably Italy, and increase the likelihood of a synchronized recovery across the Continent," said Marshall Gittler, an investment analyst at BDSwiss Group. "It would be positive for the euro."

The euro rose as high as $1.1031 before falling to $1.1017, still up 0.3%. The dollar, previously higher against a basket of currencies was last down 0.2% at 98.811. Worries about the U.S. response to China's proposed security law for Hong Kong injected a more cautious tone into foreign exchange markets.

Some investors are betting on a rapid resumption of economic activity following the crippling coronavirus outbreak. Others worry the threat of U.S. sanctions against China for its treatment of Hong Kong could worsen risk sentiment again. Renewed protests in Hong Kong added to the nervous mood. "Yesterday's risk-on rally is already running out of steam. That seems quite right, but not just because of the tensions between the U.S. and China," said currencies analyst Thu Lan Nguyen at Commerzbank.

Nguyen said the economic outlook remained uncertain as countries re-open their economies, not least in predicting how consumers will behave once they can shop and travel more freely. The offshore yuan fell to its lowest against the dollar since September of last year, during the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The dollar gained 0.4% at 7.1766 yuan, not far from the offshore yuan's record low of 7.1975 in September. Should the onshore yuan, which also eased towards a nine-month low on Wednesday, fall below September's lows it would be at its weakest since 2008.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States would announce before the end of the week its response to China's planned security bill for Hong Kong. The dollar rose against Japan's currency, last trading up 0.1% at 107.72 yen.

Sterling dipped while the Australian dollar briefly hit a two-and-a-half month high of $0.6680. ($1 = 0.9078 euros)

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Frankfurt Book Fair to go ahead on schedule this year

Frankfurts renowned annual book fair will take place on its original dates in mid-October, its organisers said on Wednesday, a sign of some return to normality amid the coronavirus pandemic.It will take place at its usual location of the fa...

Ex-Watergate prosecutors say judge has legal duty to review facts in Flynn case

Sixteen former Watergate prosecutors on Wednesday said U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan should be allowed to review all the facts before deciding whether to grant a Justice Department request to drop the criminal case against President Do...

Modi speaks with Sri Lankan PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday on completing 50 years as a parliamentarian. The two leaders also discussed the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Prime M...

Delhi LG Office employee tests COVID-19 positive: Sources

A junior assistant at the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday, prompting authorities to conduct coronavirus tests on around 40 staff members. A junior assistant has tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020