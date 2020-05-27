Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baby Sutra launches an online kids talent hunt show amidst the lockdown from 21st to 31st May

PTI | India | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:56 IST
Baby Sutra launches an online kids talent hunt show amidst the lockdown from 21st to 31st May

It’s time to get your child featured in the most exciting online kids talent hunt show organised by Kudroli World’s Baby Sutra, the best salon and spa for the would-be mommies and newly born kids. Starting from 21st May, this talent hunt show will give your kids an opportunity to participate in BE A STAR competition by @babysytraindia amidst the lockdown which will be judged by famous Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and Pankhuri where the winner stands a chance to bag prize money worth Rs. 1 lakh. The talent hunt show is open for kids ranging between 3-7 years of age & 8-14 years of age who gets to choose any one talent from the categories like Dancing, Singing and Artwork. All you have to do is choose any one talent from the given categories and record a 1-2 minute video showcasing your child performing it and share it with @babysutraindia. The entries can be sent via Baby Sutra’s Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp it on 7829975555. The next step is to follow @babysutraindia and tag 3 of your friends in the comments section and encourage them to participate in the talent show. The third and the last step is reposting the announcement from the Baby Sutra social handle by tagging @babysutraindia. In case you have a private profile, send the screenshot to Baby Sutra. For more details visit the Baby Sutra official page. The entires for the talent hunt show will end on 31st May and the winners will be announced on 1st of June at 6pm via an Instagram Live from Baby Sutra handle. Baby Sutra is all about promoting the emotional and physical well-being of mothers to be & moms and babies. They offer 360-degree services starting from pregnancy, extended up to post-pregnancy and then for your bundle of joy, striving to make Babysutra a unique and awe-inspiring experience. Baby Sutra offers Salon and Spa services, Infant massage, hydrotherapy along with the most satisfying experience

PWRPWR

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

UN calls for more to tackle new forms of aggression of using cyberattacks on healthcare facilities

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on nations to tackle the malicious use of digital technology to conduct cyberattacks on critical civilian infrastructure and healthcare facilities, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pande...

British regulator says 'COPCOV' hydroxychloroquine trial paused

An international hydroxychloroquine trial led by the University of Oxford has been paused, Britains pharmaceutical regulator said on Wednesday, less than a week after the trial started, amid fresh safety concerns over the drug. The French g...

WHO creates foundation to tap new funding sources

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Wednesday the creation of a foundation that will enable it to tap new sources of funding, including the general public.The WHO Foundation is being created as...

Frankfurt Book Fair to go ahead on schedule this year

Frankfurts renowned annual book fair will take place on its original dates in mid-October, its organisers said on Wednesday, a sign of some return to normality amid the coronavirus pandemic.It will take place at its usual location of the fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020