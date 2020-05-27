Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: Kenya Airways faces Sh12.98 billion loss for year-end

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:35 IST
Kenya: Kenya Airways faces Sh12.98 billion loss for year-end
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (officialkenyaairways)

National carrier Kenya Airways has faced further losses, posting a net loss of Sh12.98 billion for the year ended December 2019, compared to an Sh7.558 billion loss posted a year earlier, according to a news report by Capital FM.

The company has largely attributed the poor performance to the adoption of IFRS 16, a new lease accounting standard that was effected in January last year on a modified retrospective basis.

The Group also put the blame on the increase in operating costs - the costs rose by 12.4 percent, driven by the rise in capacity deployed as well as an increase in fleet ownership costs attributed to the return of two Boeing 787 aircraft that had been subleased to Oman Air.

During the period under review, the airline's total revenue however rose, increasing by 12.4 percent from Sh114.1 billion in 2018 to Sh128.3 billion in 2019.

The Airline's Board Chair, Michael Joseph has said that growth was due to improved passenger, cargo, ancillaries, and other revenue streams, mainly due to the expansion of the Kenya Airways network.

The year also saw the airline invest in new routes to the network; Geneva, Rome, and Malindi. According to Joseph, the expansion resulted in a 6.7 percent increase in passenger numbers to hit a record 5.1 million passengers.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's anti-slavery rescuers resume raids after coronavirus halt

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, May 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - B razilian anti-slavery rescuers have carried out their first raid after a two-month freeze due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying coffee farms will be their main priori...

Man, two women run over by speeding vehicle in UP's Fatehpur

Three people, including two women, were killed while one person sustained critical injuries when a speeding four-wheeler ran over them on Wednesday here, police said. Station House Officer of Sultanpur Ghosh police station A K Mishra said, ...

IndiGrid March-qtr net profit doubles to Rs 99.7 cr

IndiGrid, the countrys first InvIT in the power sector, on Wednesday reported an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 99.7 crore on the back of higher revenues. The company, which had reported a net ...

UK's Johnson: 24-hour COVID test results as soon as possible

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he wanted coronavirus test results to be returned within 24 hours as his government prepares to launch a new tracing system to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.This has gone from a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020