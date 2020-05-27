Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carlyle-backed ZoomInfo looks to raise about $800 mln in Nasdaq listing

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:35 IST
Carlyle-backed ZoomInfo looks to raise about $800 mln in Nasdaq listing

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc expects to raise up to $801 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), as the market for new issues rebounds after the COVID-19 pandemic put several debuts on hold for a couple of months. The Carlyle-backed business intelligence platform said on Wednesday it expects its offering of 44.5 million shares to be priced between $16 and $18 per class A share, valuing it at $6.89 billion at the top end of the range. (https://bit.ly/2TKplRk)

Some funds and accounts managed by units of BlackRock Inc , entities related to Dragoneer Investment Group, and Fidelity Management & Research Company have indicated an interest in buying shares worth $100 million each as part of the IPO, ZoomInfo said in a filing. ZoomInfo follows Warner Music Group, which said on Tuesday it was aiming to sell up to $1.82 billion in stock in its U.S. IPO, potentially the largest New York listing so far in 2020.

The COVID-19 health crisis rocked capital markets and slammed the brakes on several listings in March. The lull, however, is showing signs of waning. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were lead bookrunners for the offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange, ZoomInfo said.

ZoomInfo said its customers in industries most impacted by the pandemic, including retail, restaurant, hotels, airlines and oil and gas may reduce their technology or sales and marketing spending, which could adversely impact its business.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Tech weakness weighs on S&P 500, Nasdaq

A selloff in technology stocks dragged on the SP 500 and Nasdaq on Wednesday, with investors also cautious about brewing U.S.-China tensions at a time when policymakers are attempting to revive the global economy from a coronavirus-driven s...

Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 bln bailout

German airline Lufthansas supervisory board on Wednesday rejected conditions imposed by Brussels on a proposed government bailout, casting fresh doubt on the 9 billion euro 9.9 billion rescue. The board, which had been expected to sign off ...

Brazil's anti-slavery rescuers resume raids after coronavirus halt

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, May 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - B razilian anti-slavery rescuers have carried out their first raid after a two-month freeze due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying coffee farms will be their main priori...

Man, two women run over by speeding vehicle in UP's Fatehpur

Three people, including two women, were killed while one person sustained critical injuries when a speeding four-wheeler ran over them on Wednesday here, police said. Station House Officer of Sultanpur Ghosh police station A K Mishra said, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020