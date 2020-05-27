Left Menu
Number of PPE body coveralls manufactured in India tops 1-cr mark: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 21:07 IST
The total number of PPE body coveralls produced in India crossed the 1-crore mark on Wednesday, according to the textiles ministry.  "Under the able leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji total number of PPE Coveralls produced in India has crossed 1 crore today. A significant landmark towards the vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat," the Ministry of Textiles tweeted.  India has become the world's second largest manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) body coveralls within a short time span of two months, the government had said last week.  China is the world's leading producer of PPE body coveralls, crucial to safeguard against COVID-19 infection.

