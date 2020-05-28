Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African state asset manager proposes converting Eskom bonds into equity - chairman

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:37 IST
South African state asset manager proposes converting Eskom bonds into equity - chairman
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

South African state asset manager the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has submitted a proposal to the government on converting bonds it holds in struggling state utility Eskom into equity, PIC chairman Reuel Khoza told Reuters in an interview.

Khoza said the PIC had discussed the proposal with its main client, the Government Employees Pension Fund, and that the two were "in principle in agreement". Khoza gave 90 billion rands ($5.17 billion) as a ballpark figure for the PIC's holdings of Eskom bonds, out of Eskom's total debt of around 450 billion rands. Eskom's debt is one of the main reasons why it is mired in a financial crisis.

Khoza said the proposal, which was submitted to the government several weeks ago, featured a number of conditions, including that Eskom improves its operational performance and governance. "It's still at the conceptual stage, but it's a concept that we want to believe ... could serve as a chopping block for thinking," Khoza said.

The PIC is one of the largest asset managers in Africa, managing assets worth more than 2 trillion rands. Its holdings include equity stakes in major companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and debt issued by state companies. A spokeswoman for the National Treasury asked Reuters to submit questions by email. An Eskom spokesman declined to comment.

($1 = 17.4134 rand)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-IOC says record high female representation on commissions

The International Olympic Committee IOC says women now account for almost half of the membership of its various commissions, an all-time high in the organisations drive for gender equality. Across the 30 IOC commissions, 47.7 of the positio...

China has over 600 million poor with USD 140 monthly income: Premier Li

China has over 600 million people whose monthly income is barely 1,000 yuan USD 140 and their lives have further been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday. The average per-capita annual income in China i...

Bolsonaro urges Brazil's Supreme Court to shelve 'fake news' probe

President Jair Bolsonaro slammed Brazils Supreme Court on Thursday for investigating an alleged disinformation and intimidation campaign involving his supporters, as a political crisis mushroomed amid the countrys accelerating COVID-19 outb...

Lok Sabha nominates 15 MPs as associate members of delimitation panel

The Lok Sabha Speaker has nominated 15 MPs from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh as associate members of the Delimitation Commission to assist the panel in redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020