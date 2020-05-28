NHPC board okays foray into solar power business

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said its board has approved the proposal to foray into solar power business. NHPC is mainly into hydro power generation. "It is to inform that board of directors of NHPC Ltd in its meeting held today...has considered and approved the proposal regarding diversification of business of the company by development of Solar Power Projects as Intermediary Procurer through solar power developers,"a statement said

NHPC presently has an installation base of 7,071.2 MW from 24 power stations on ownership basis including projects taken up in Joint Venture.