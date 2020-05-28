Left Menu
Development News Edition

HeidelbergCement India Q4 profit up 9 pc to Rs 66 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:22 IST
HeidelbergCement India Q4 profit up 9 pc to Rs 66 cr

HeidelbergCement India on Thursday posted 8.85 per cent rise in profit at Rs 66.29 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 helped by cost optimisation efforts. The company had a net profit of Rs 60.90 crore in January -March a year ago, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.

However, revenue from operation was down 4.74 per cent to Rs 509.29 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 534.65 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. “The company suspended manufacturing operations in its plants during last week of March 2020 which marginally impacted the performance of the company during the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2020,” HeidelbergCement India said in a post earning statement.

According to the company, its PAT was higher as “on a per tonne basis, the company optimised its variable and fixed costs through various concentered measures.”  Total expenses were at Rs 426.21 crore in the latest quarter as against Rs 459.94 crore in the year-ago period, down 7.33 per cent. The company reported a decline of 9.99 per cent in sales volume to 1,090 kilotonne as against 1,211 kilotonne in the year-ago quarter.

In 2019-20, its net profit was up 21.48 per cent to Rs 268.06 crore as against Rs 220.66 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations in the last fiscal was Rs 2,157.64 crore. It was Rs 2,109.44 crore in 2018-19.

HeidelbergCement India is a subsidiary of HeidelbergCement Group, Germany. Shares of HeidelbergCement India settled at Rs 157.65 apiece on BSE, up 0.54 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises 0.5% versus weaker dollar; flat versus euro

The pound rose around half a percent against a weaker dollar on Thursday, but was little changed against the euro, as Brexit-related risks and speculation about negative interest rates continue to limit the pounds gains.The safe-haven dolla...

Rs 55 cr sanctioned for flood protection works in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday sanctioned a total sum of Rs 55 crore for undertaking flood protection and desilting measures on priority in the state. He also gave directions to complete the same before the onset of the m...

Poor sanitisation in Delhi markets, may risk COVID spread: CAIT to Lt Guv

Traders body CAIT on Thursday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal saying no sanitisation operations have commenced in any market of the capital even 10 days after opening of shops, raising the risk of COVID-19 spread. The trade...

U.S. caps charter flights to Cuba at 3,600 per year -- agency

The U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday it will cap charter flights to Cuba at 3,600 per year as the Trump administration moves to curb the Cuban governments access to revenue.The departments final order came in response to request...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020