IGBC launches new rating system for small office buildings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:39 IST
CII–Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has launched a new rating system for small office buildings.  The IGBC Green Service Buildings Rating System was launched by IGBC Chairman V Suresh and Vice Chairman Gurmit Singh Arora, CII said in a statement.  The rating system is applicable to both new and existing buildings.  "The rating majorly focuses on service buildings such as petrol stations, substations, police stations, fire stations and other small buildings such as offices, banks, retail and healthcare facilities (without in-patient services)," it said.  Some of the unique green concepts addressed in the rating system are green procurement policy, green measures beyond the fence, passive architecture, use of alternative construction technologies and materials and green measures cost analysis

By adopting this rating tool, the projects would achieve various tangible and intangible benefits including energy and water savings and health and well-being of occupants.  “Understanding the challenges in implementing the green features by service buildings and small office buildings, the Council has developed and launched the rating system exclusively to address such building typologies,” V Suresh said

Gurmit Singh Arora said the cost of certified green buildings is reducing year-on-year and presently the additional investment is only 1-2 per cent higher than a conventional building.

