Left Menu
Development News Edition

India evacuates around 350 Indians, mostly medical students, from Bangladesh through land route

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:41 IST
India evacuates around 350 Indians, mostly medical students, from Bangladesh through land route
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A group of 350 Indian nationals, mostly medical students, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to the travel restrictions, on Thursday returned home through north-eastern frontiers, the first such land-crossing since the COVID-19 outbreak in the region. The Indian nationals, mostly from the northeastern states, crossed the border through the three checkpoints on the borders with Meghalaya, Assam, and Tripura.

"This is the first land crossing of our nationals from Bangladesh during the pandemic," Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das said as she saw off them at one of the three check posts on India-Bangladesh borders. The Indian High Commissioner visited the Indian nationals going to Tripura through the Akhaura-Agartala Integrated Check Post and interacted with them.

The two other posts through which the Indians were returning home were Dawki-Tamabil crossing bordering Meghalaya and Sutarkandi-Sheola post bordering Assam. "A #SevenSisters welcome: Around 200 #Indian Citizens, largely from NorthEast #India are crossing over through 3 land border posts (Dawki-Tamabil, Agartala-Akhaura, Sutarkandi-Sheola) today. HC @rivagdas visited Agartala-Akhaura & interacted with our citizens going home," the High Commission earlier tweeted.

The mission also shared videos of some Indian students sharing their excitement in being able to return home. The High Commission has launched a dedicated link on its website for the registration for Indians wishing to return to India. Evacuation from Bangladesh started on May 8 with the first batch of 168 Indian students on board a special Air India flight landing in Srinagar from Dhaka.

Subsequently, five more evacuation flights have operated from Dhaka to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar. Indian high commission officials said 1500 Indians have been evacuated under Vande Bharat Mission from Bangladesh through special flights.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

15 more die of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, total cases rise to 7,170

Fifteen more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, while 179 fresh infections pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 7,170 officials said. With 15 more fatalities, the total number of deaths due to ...

France to reopen restaurants, bars and beaches from June 2 - PM

France will allow restaurants, bars and beaches to reopen from June 2, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.Philippe said that in green areas where the virus circulates slowly - most of continental France - the only limit will b...

New York's Cuomo says businesses can turn away people not wearing masks

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would sign an executive order on Thursday authorizing businesses to deny entry to anyone who does not wear a mask or face covering, stressing masks were critical to preventing the spread of the novel c...

Big stars will have to help in reducing price, costs to keep film industry afloat: Mani Ratnam

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam on Thursday said with the immediate theatrical business of films disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, filmmaking will undergo changes in terms of reduced budgets that will definitely need the support of the big s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020