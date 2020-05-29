Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSTS VIEW-How markets stand ahead of Trump's news conference over China's moves on Hong Kong

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 12:37 IST
ANALYSTS VIEW-How markets stand ahead of Trump's news conference over China's moves on Hong Kong
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Investors globally were anxiously awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump's news conference later on Friday, when he is expected to give his response to China's moves to extend control over Hong Kong. China's parliament has advanced security legislation for the city, which many lawyers, diplomats, and investors fear could erode the city's autonomy and freedoms. Trump has vowed a tough response. The exact time of the news conference has yet to be made public.

Here is what analysts think he may say and their views on what that means for markets:

SHANE OLIVER, CHIEF ECONOMIST, AMP CAPITAL, SYDNEY:

"I think there are two scenarios, one is where Trump tears up the Phase 1 trade deal with China, head back towards putting more tariffs on China (and) they might remove the special status that Hong Kong enjoys - that's probably the worst-case scenario. "The other scenario is where he announces sanctions on officials seen as implementing the security law - that might cause a bit of angst in the market but I think it'd soon be forgotten about.

"If it's at the relatively mild end, then I don't think it would derail the recovery bull market, but if it's at the more extreme end with tariffs and harsh treatment of Hong Kong, then I think it gets more problematic."

MOH SIONG SIM, BANK OF SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

"I think the market is still fearful that it might escalate into something more serious. If he was serious with trade tariffs, that would have a meaningful impact. "But if it's banning some Chinese students from studying in the U.S. or freezing the assets of some officials, I think that's mostly symbolic. There'd be some nervousness, but dollar/yuan doesn't really weaken in a meaningful way with those moves.

"You can never quite predict Trump. But I think this year it's really difficult for him to do tough action. He can talk tough...but he needs the economy to improve."

STEPHEN INNES, CHIEF STRATEGIST, AXICORP, BANGKOK

"The market thinks the security law headline is mostly behind, so it will be looking for the actual list of U.S. reactions and whether it will make a change on Hong Kong's special trade status. "It seemed unlikely this moment; hence dollar/yuan is trading relatively tame."

LOUIS KUIJS, HEAD OF ASIA ECONOMICS, OXFORD ECONOMICS, HONG KONG

"While we don't think drastic steps towards the withdrawal of the special status are very likely at this point, their impact on Hong Kong would be major. It would hurt business and market confidence in Hong Kong and, importantly, would have serious implications for its position as a global financial hub.

"From a long-term investment or strategic perspective, drastic U.S. moves may reduce the willingness of corporates to allow their cash or capital to be placed in Hong Kong and use Hong Kong as their financial and banking hub in the region."

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Spain approves 462 euro monthly minimum income for the poorest

The Spanish government approved on Friday the creation of a minimum income worth 462 euros 514 a month for the poorest, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias told a news conference, in a scheme that targets some 2.5 million people.Under the ...

Renault to stay in Formula One despite job cuts

Renault said on Friday it will continue to run a team in the Formula One world championship, despite announcing nearly 15,000 job losses in the wake of plummeting car sales. The French manufacturer, which returned to F1 in 2016 after a five...

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air covering Minneapolis protests

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests, without giving any reason, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs.Black reporter Oma...

Dinesh Vijan making a film on male virginity?

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, best known for backing films such as Stree and Bala, is reportedly developing a story on male virginity. The film will be a satire on male virginity, a source close to the development said. This story has been deve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020