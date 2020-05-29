Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Bank of Nigeria reduces Monetary Policy Rate to 12.5 percent

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:19 IST
Central Bank of Nigeria reduces Monetary Policy Rate to 12.5 percent
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@cenbank)

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday has reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 12.5 percent, from 13.5 percent, according to a news report by Premium Times.

The MPR is the interest rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks. It ultimately affects the rates at which individuals and businesses can source loans from commercial banks as such loan rates cannot be lower than the MPR.

The reduction was announced after the MPC meeting by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The MPR is the instrument used by the Central Bank of Nigeria to control interest/ lending rates.

While delivering the communique, Emefiele said other monetary policy parameters remained unchanged.

He said the MPC resolved to retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30 percent and the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) at 27.5 percent.

Similarly, he said, the MPC retained the asymmetric corridor at +200/-500 basis points around the MPR. Many Nigerians had called for a slash of the MPR as the nation's economy suffers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday has also reduced interest rates on its facilities by participating in Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) from nine percent to five percent per annum for one-year, effective March 1, 2020.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Monkeys steal coronavirus blood samples in India

A troop of monkeys in India attacked a medical official and snatched away blood samples of patients who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said on Friday. The attack occurred this week when a laboratory technician wa...

Spain approves 462 euro monthly minimum income for the poorest

The Spanish government approved on Friday the creation of a minimum income worth 462 euros 514 a month for the poorest, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias told a news conference, in a scheme that targets some 2.5 million people.Under the ...

Renault to stay in Formula One despite job cuts

Renault said on Friday it will continue to run a team in the Formula One world championship, despite announcing nearly 15,000 job losses in the wake of plummeting car sales. The French manufacturer, which returned to F1 in 2016 after a five...

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air covering Minneapolis protests

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests, without giving any reason, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs.Black reporter Oma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020