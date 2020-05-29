Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian BTP yields rise, moves subdued before month's end

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:24 IST
Italian BTP yields rise, moves subdued before month's end

Italian government bonds fell on Friday as investors grew worried before a European Commission rescue plan takes form, although yields were mostly stable across the euro zone. The commission proposed a 750 billion-euro recovery fund on Wednesday that would offer 500 billion euros in grants and 250 billion euros in loans to help coronavirus-hit economies recover. While markets awaited the response from EU nations, investors wondered when the fund would be ready for use.

European Union leaders must approve it fast to avert a long recession for a region shattered by the coronavirus pandemic, Spain's foreign minister said on Thursday. Italy and Spain, hard hit by the pandemic, rely heavily on tourism and need the recovery fund to avoid tapping capital markets for more funds and raising their debt levels.

Italian 10-year yields were up 2 basis points at 1.45% after falling on Thursday to 1.42%, an eight-week low. Italian bonds have benefited from the proposed EU recovery plans. Italy plans to tap the bond market on Friday and sell up to 7.5 billion euros of five-year and 10-year bonds and a floating-rate note.

Interest rates overall in the euro zone market remained calm as month-end investment adjustments kept moves subdued. German 10-year Bund yields were down 1.5 bps at -0.43% , with rest of the core market falling 1 to 2 bps as well.

"Month-end rebalancing flow should help to flatten yield curves and push rates lower," said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research at ING. "This effect is temporary and should unwind at the start of next," he said, adding that he expected spreads to remain tight for the foreseeable future as the European Central Bank is expected to announce more quantitative easing purchases next week.

German government bonds gained as U.S.-China tensions rattled investors. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would hold a news conference on China on Friday, as his administration moves to pressure Beijing over its treatment of Hong Kong. In addition, German retail sales fell far less than expected in April.

Traders will be watching euro zone inflation data for May at 0900 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters forecast flash year-on-year inflation to rise 0.1%, a smaller increase than the 0.3% the month before.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Monkeys steal coronavirus blood samples in India

A troop of monkeys in India attacked a medical official and snatched away blood samples of patients who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said on Friday. The attack occurred this week when a laboratory technician wa...

Spain approves 462 euro monthly minimum income for the poorest

The Spanish government approved on Friday the creation of a minimum income worth 462 euros 514 a month for the poorest, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias told a news conference, in a scheme that targets some 2.5 million people.Under the ...

Renault to stay in Formula One despite job cuts

Renault said on Friday it will continue to run a team in the Formula One world championship, despite announcing nearly 15,000 job losses in the wake of plummeting car sales. The French manufacturer, which returned to F1 in 2016 after a five...

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air covering Minneapolis protests

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests, without giving any reason, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs.Black reporter Oma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020