JSW donates Rs 1.1 crore to Bengal for cyclone 'Amphan' relief

JSW Cement, part of the USD 14 billion JSW Group, on Friday said it has donated Rs 1.1 crore to West Bengal as a contribution for relief from the devastation caused by cyclone 'Amphan'. The company that has a grinding unit at Salboni in West Midnapore district said its contribution was made to the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority.

Cyclone Amphan has wreaked havoc in several districts of the southern part of West Bengal, including Kolkata. Meanwhile, industry body CII continued donating essential items.

It said relief materials handed over during the day include biscuits, milk powder, puff rice, sanitary napkins and medicines..