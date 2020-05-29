JSW donates Rs 1.1 crore to Bengal for cyclone 'Amphan' relief

JSW donates Rs 1.1 crore to Bengal for cyclone 'Amphan' reliefPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:30 IST
JSW Cement, part of the USD 14 billion JSW Group, on Friday said it has donated Rs 1.1 crore to West Bengal as a contribution for relief from the devastation caused by cyclone 'Amphan'. The company that has a grinding unit at Salboni in West Midnapore district said its contribution was made to the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority.
Cyclone Amphan has wreaked havoc in several districts of the southern part of West Bengal, including Kolkata. Meanwhile, industry body CII continued donating essential items.
It said relief materials handed over during the day include biscuits, milk powder, puff rice, sanitary napkins and medicines..
- READ MORE ON:
- JSW Cement
- JSW Group
- West Bengal
- West Midnapore district
- Salboni
- Kolkata
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal hits out at Mamata, says West Bengal needs 105 trains per day to bring back its migrants
COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 148 with 8 more fatalities in last 24 hrs; 87 fresh cases reported: State health bulletin.
West Bengal Guv invokes Article 167 over KMC
(Eds: Correcting toll ) COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 143 with 8 more fatalities in last 24 hrs; 87 fresh cases reported: State health bulletin.
2 killed in lightning strike in West Bengal