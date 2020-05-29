Left Menu
Development News Edition

2-wheelers, passenger vehicles seeing resurgence in inquiries: Motilal Oswal

Leading automobile industry channel partners say that two-wheelers and passenger vehicles are seeing a resurgence in inquiries but commercial vehicles are seeing negligible demand amid the Covid-19 led lockdown, according to interactions done by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:57 IST
2-wheelers, passenger vehicles seeing resurgence in inquiries: Motilal Oswal
The effect of COVID-19 seems to be more in urban clusters than rural areas.. Image Credit: ANI

Leading automobile industry channel partners say that two-wheelers and passenger vehicles are seeing a resurgence in inquiries but commercial vehicles are seeing negligible demand amid the Covid-19 led lockdown, according to interactions done by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. While the demand for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles is seeing some recovery from semi-urban and rural markets, commercial vehicles have minimal demand due to low economic activity and cautious financiers as many operators have already opted for the moratorium.

Also, financiers currently are stringent and highly risk-averse in lending to commercial vehicles and three-wheelers, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Friday. In May, wholesale volumes are estimated to decline by 77 per cent for two-wheelers, 77 per cent for passenger vehicles and 90 per cent year-on-year for commercial vehicles due to the lockdown and low demand.

Tractors volumes are expected to decline by 71 per cent year-on-year. After almost zero sales in April due to the complete lockdown, the Indian auto industry has restarted operations (both plants and dealerships) partially even as it adheres to new operating norms.

For April, most original equipment manufacturer plants were operating at less than 30 per cent average utilisation while less than 50 per cent dealer outlets were operational (except tractors which had 60 to 70 per cent operational dealerships. "The rabi crop has been very good and farm incomes will be higher as a result. The effect of COVID-19 seems to be more in urban clusters than rural areas. So, that part is also positive," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki.

"The negative is that some urban activity-led income, which used to go back to rural areas through migrant labourers, will be a little impacted. Rural sales will bounce back quicker," he said in Motilal Oswal sector update. (ANI)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

EU regulator promises speedy review of potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir

The European health regulator has vowed to conduct a speedy review of Gilead Sciences potential COVID-19 drug, remdesivir, but said it has not yet received an application from the U.S. drugmaker.The European Medicines Agency EMA said on Fri...

Williams considers selling F1 team after 13m pound loss

Williams revealed on Friday that they are considering selling the Formula One team after a multi-million pound drop in the companys financial results. The William Grand Prix Holdings group reported an adjusted loss of 13 million pound USD 1...

24k Pure Gold Plated Art by Artist Dhanraj Shelke can be a Good Diversification for an Investment Portfolio

KOLHAPUR, India, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- As art has no correlation to the stock market, inflation or pandemic, it means paintings can go up in value even when the market crashes or during any other crisis, making it a good diversificatio...

Ai Weiwei says new security law is the end of Hong Kong

Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei believes the newly passed national security law for Hong Kong augurs the end for the semi-autonomous city. Ai was arrested at Beijings airport in April 2011 and held for 81 days without explanation during ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020